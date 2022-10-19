EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — In Evansville, school leaders got hands on with a product that could help protect their schools.

A company visited schools to show off their “School Guard Glass”, which they say could help save lives.

The company tells us the glass is now in place at schools like Sandy Hook, Parkland and Columbine.

“It’s an unfortunate aspect of our world these days, that there are folks that mean harm to others, especially innocents, young children and such,” says Glen Baines, who works with the company.

He continues, saying, “So we have a product that gives first responders, law enforcement and such the time to act and engage in their protocols and plans.”

The company says the glass can stay in tact for six to twelve minutes of heavy force. Law enforcement officials tell us any extra protection added to a school building gives them extra time to respond.