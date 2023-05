HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Country singer Scotty McCreery will be stopping at the Victory Theatre in Evansville on September 1 to promote his album Same Truck.

Notable songs include “You Time”, “Damn Strait” and his current single “It Matters to Her”.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19.

McCreery is a former American Idol winner in the show’s 10th season.