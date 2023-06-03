EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Board game lovers joined forces for a good cause in Evansville this weekend.

A Scrabble tournament was held at the VFW on Wabash Avenue to help raise money for Aurora and the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Three event levels were offered to players — professional, semi-professional and a “fun” category.

Betty and Elliot Bell tell us they traveled from Birmingham, Alabama, to play in the fun category as a team. They say they’re glad to participate in such a unique event for charity.

“Feels great, we’re having a good time and it’s for a good cause.,” they say. “We actually contribute a lot to a lot of things. We’re happy to do it, it’s for the rescues.”

The tournament also held a silent auction for participants to win a range of prizes from local businesses and restaurants.