EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Scrabble tournament for all ages and skill levels is being held in Evansville in a few months.

The organizer for the “Help the Community Scrabble Tournament” plans on having some of the Tri-State’s finest wordsmiths take on one another during three 30 minute games.

Sheri Lehman, the woman behind the whole tournament, tells Eyewitness News the proceeds of the event will be donated to Aurora and the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

“I love people, I love animals. And to be able to help them and also have fun is wonderful for me,” she says. “I’ve been playing Scrabble since I was a child at home — I enjoy the game, I enjoy the competition and it’s going to be a lot of fun that day.”

Pro and semi-pro teams will receive t-shirts for the event and trophies will be awarded. Additionally, tournament winners will receive gifts.

The event will run June 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. For tournament pricing and rules, visit eventbrite.com for more details.