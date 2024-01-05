HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire at an Evansville business is quickly extinguished thanks to the efforts of both the Evansville Fire Department and the business’ employees.

Fire officials say they received the call about a scrap metal fire at Fligeltaub Scrap Metal Processing on Louisiana Street just before 7:00 p.m. The employees tried to put the fire out before firefighters arrived, but were unsuccessful.

Officials say that once firefighters arrived and began fighting the fire, employees used heavy equipment to help the firefighters extinguish the fire. The effort took roughly 25 minutes.

Officials say no property damage was reported and there were no injuries. The fire is not expected to affect operations. Officials say no cause can be determined due to the amount of discarded materials, but there is no evidence of foul play.