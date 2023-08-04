HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles had 26 student athletes recognized with Ohio Valley Conference Medals of Honor, six earning the award twice.

Officials state of the 291 award winners, 51 were awarded Academic Medals of Honor for multiple sports (and counted once in the final recipients list). USI’s 26 Medal of Honor student athletes was fifth most in the OVC. Eastern Illinois ranked first with 48 honorees.

The OVC Academic Medal of Honor is given annually to the student-athletes who achieve the highest-grade point average in a conference-sponsored sport. Every Academic Medal of Honor recipient for the 2022-2023 academic year carried a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The Screaming Eagles receiving of the OVC Medal of Honor awards are:

Academic Medal of Honor:

Baseball (2) Tyler Hutson Lucas McNew

Men’s Cross Country (2) Mitchell Hopf Joseph Russler

Women’s Cross Country (4) Emma Brown McKenna Cavanaugh Carmen Rodriguez Aubrey Swart

Women’s Golf Kelci Katterhenry

Women’s Soccer (5) Madison Cady Mia Rose Daly Elizabeth Lippert Peyton Murphy Peyton Wilkinson

Softball (4) Mackenzie Bedrick Hailey Gotshall Hannah Long Jordan Rager

Men’s Tennis (2) Omar ElSamahy Lucas Sakamaki

Women’s Tennis Rachel McCorkle

Men’s Track and Field (3) Tyler Garrett Mitchell Hopf Joseph Russler

Women’s Track and Field (5) Emma Brown McKenna Cavanaugh Hadley Fisher Carmen Rodriguez Aubrey Swart

Volleyball (2) Leah Anderson Keira Moore



To view the full list of winners, click here.