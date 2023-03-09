EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The search for a new design for Evansville’s city flag is back in action.

Students from the Perry Heights Student Government will unveil their new public competition Thursday at the Evansville Central Library. They will also introduce the judges who will narrow down the finalists, and the results from a survey where they asked residents how they associate Evansville with each color and shape.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on the second floor in the Evansville Central Library, in the Large Room.