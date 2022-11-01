EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A sentencing date for an Evansville teenager accused of murder has been set.

Arkee Coleman was 15-years-old when he was arrested last October in connection to the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Jonathan Stitts.

At the time, 17-year-old Samajui Barnes was also arrested and charged with murder in the case. Officers say surveillance video showed Barnes running out of the apartment with a gun. Police allege he then ran back to Stitts’ apartment door and fired a gun several times.

According to court documents, Barnes was found guilty and faces 65 years in prison. He is currently appealing the verdict.

Court records show a jury trial for Arkee was scheduled for this month, but it was cancelled due to a plea agreement. His sentencing is now set for December 1.

UP NEXT: Police issue BOLO for homicide suspect with ties to Evansville