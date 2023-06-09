HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will no longer have to go before a jury after admitting guilt to charges stemming from a drug investigation.

On Friday, Dawnqua Lamont Shemwell took a deal and pleaded guilty to a felony charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Serious Violent Felon as well as a Habitual Offender charge. A felony drug charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

The case stems back to a traffic stop arrest Evansville Police made last June. According to an affidavit, officers saw raw marijuana and could smell it from the car. Police say they found seven Xanax bars inside Shemwell’s wallet.

Additionally, we’re told officers located a loaded Glock handgun on the floorboard where Shemwell was sitting.

Instead of having a jury trial as originally scheduled for Monday, Shemwell will be sentenced for his crimes on Tuesday, June 13.