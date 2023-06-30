EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Severe weather in the tri-state has affected the emergency shelter for women and children known as the House of Bread and Peace and its operations.

“We have more than 30 people who are in here. It definitely should be a priority to get our power back on as safely and as quickly as possible, just because we have an entire organization here that is supporting individuals who are already going through trauma and a difficult time,” said Shelbie Auberry, who serves as the home’s executive director. “We want them to be able to get back on their goals and their process as soon as possible.”

Beginning Thursday around 8:45 a.m., the home lost power — which meant it had no internet, phone services or air conditioning.

The directors say losing power at the emergency shelter for women and children affected how those living at the home may find housing solutions.

The power also affected how those residents are cooking in the home.

“The biggest thing is that we’re not opening or closing our refrigerator right now,” Auberry said. “We’re also don’t have a way to cook meals, so we are asking for community support for our meals.”

A volunteer provided three generators for the home: two to keep the refrigerator running and one to charge phones.

Meanwhile, community engagement and involvement has made the difference for the staff and residents at the home.

“It feels like [community involvement is] what keeps us going, honestly,” Auberry said. “Financial support is always something we’re looking for, especially if this is something that’s going on for a while.

“We’re probably going to replace some food and a variety of other things we need to continue our mission.”