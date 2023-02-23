EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will spend decades behind bars for murdering a sex offender.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. was sentenced to 60 years in prison and 15 years for a habitual offender enhancement after pleading guilty to murder several weeks ago.

Kiper shot and killed James McClernon at a home on the northside of Evansville on July 27, 2022. After the shooting, officials confirmed that the deceased victim was on the sex offender registry list.

While talking with police, Kiper allegedly admitted to the shooting and said he did it to protect his children inside the home. Detectives say Kiper told them he felt no remorse for murdering McClernon.

“I am very proud of the efforts of my office and EPD on this matter and am pleased to report to the citizens of Vanderburgh County that the defendant, someone who took it upon himself to take a life, received 75 years with his sentences running concurrently and will be residing in the Department of Correction and off of the streets of Vanderburgh County,” says Prosecutor Diana Moers.