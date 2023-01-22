EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far.

EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground.

After breaking up the fight, police say the man resisted arrest, refusing to let officers handcuff him. Officers say they had to pepper spray the man in order to get him to comply. According to an affidavit, the man even tried to stop officers from placing him into the transport wagon.

The female victim told officers that she and the man were initially “shadow boxing”, but the man grabbed her head and took it “too far”. The victim says the man became more aggressive after she told him to “chill out”.

The 25-year-old Evansville man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of battery, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.