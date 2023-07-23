HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Police services can extend into places that isn’t normally thought of.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Troy Hardin participated in the kids Comic-Con event July 22 at the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

The office states Hardin is a “Real Life Hero” who holds his own while standing next to Batman.

“The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) is a place where families and caregivers with young children are encouraged to create, explore and discover together through play,” it states.