EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police confirm a juvenile was shot at West Mill Road.

In the 1100 block of West Mill Road, our crew on the scene says at least one person was taken away in an ambulance. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) confirms one juvenile was shot. Police say there were several juveniles in the area when the shooting happened, and the juvenile that was shot had apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.