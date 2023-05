HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have identified Damarion Stanley, 15, of Evansville, as the shooting victim on Monroe Avenue.

The coroner says Stanley was shot in the 600 block of Monroe Ave and transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the shooting death that occurred on May 7. Officials say there is an autopsy scheduled for May 8.