EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Showplace Cinemas has had a long running history in Evansville — 50 years to be exact.

The business opened up under the name “North Park Twins Cinemas” in July of 1973. To put that into perspective, the hottest movie in the box office at that time was Live and Let Die, the eight film in the James Bond franchise.

A little over a decade later in 1985, owner Paul Stielers kept at his vision with the inception of the Showplace Cinemas brand and the addition of the Evansville East location. Now, Showplace has expanded its love for film across several Tri-State communities.

“The Showplace Entertainment Family would like to thank the community for their tireless support with giveaways, promotions and events throughout the year to celebrate the milestone that is 50 years!” says a Showplace spokesperson.

The historic movie theater company is continuing their vision into the future as they rebrand into “Showplace Entertainment”.

