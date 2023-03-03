EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Silver Alert for Elizabeth Ann Tyring has been cancelled. EPD says she has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is investigating the disappearance of Elizabeth Ann Tyring.

The alert says Tyring is a 91 year old who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Officials say she was last seen driving a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Indiana license plate VBA120.

Officials say Tyring was last seen on March 3 at 11 a.m. Officials say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. EPD notes Tyring has dementia, high blood pressure and numerous other health related issues. Police say she was last seen March 3 in the 6400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2 p.m.

If anyone has any information on Tyring, they are asked to contact EPD at 812-436-7979 or 911.