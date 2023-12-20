HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an Evansville girl.

Officials say the Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Danica Short, a 15-year-old female who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and has blond hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark coat, black pants and white and black athletic shoes.

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

(Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

Indiana State Police says that Short is missing from Evansville and was last seen on December 10, 2023 at 8:55 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Officials say if anyone has any information on Short, they are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954 or 911.