EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sky Zone and Toyota came together to raise money for a local charity. A check presentation was held at Sky Zone in Evansville over the weekend.

More than $13,000 was donated to Cancer Pathways Midwest. The charity works with people in the community impacted by cancer.

“It is amazing, because this amount of $13,000 will help, oh, at least… I mean you can break it down to 10 to 12 individuals to receive that individualized support for those that are impacted by cancer,” says Kalah Schmitz, Cancer Pathways Midwest Development and Operations Director.

Sky Zone donated this weekend’s proceeds. Officials tell us Toyota employees were able to buy Sky Zone tickets at a discounted price.

