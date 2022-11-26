EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Main Street in Evansville was full of shoppers getting ready for the holidays.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District celebrated the 13th annual Small Business Saturday. Some stores were offering special deals for the day, while shoppers enjoyed some live music. Free tote bags were also given out.

Yvon Lauren, a shopper, said, “It’s just the small businesses. And they had so many creative things that I hadn’t seen around here. I had no idea really how intricate some of the Christmas designs were down here.”

Officials with the Economic Improvement District say about 67-cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community.