HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County and the committee leading the Veteran’s Coliseum restoration initiative have announced the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum Preservation Open House.

Explore Evansville says the Veteran’s Coliseum has played a vital role in the city’s history for decades. Guests will be invited to view historic architecture and artifacts, tour backstage and explore lower corridors. Attendees will also be among the first to see and hear about the proposed renovations that will revitalize the Coliseum and learn how they can help to ensure it remains a vibrant hub for years to come. Officials say admission is free of charge, and this event is designed for the whole family to enjoy. Light refreshments will be served, and Santa Claus will be in attendance.

“We’re excited to open the doors of the Veterans Coliseum to our community for this special open house,” said Vanderburgh County President Jill Anne Hahn. “This event is not only an opportunity to celebrate our history but also to look forward to a promising future for this iconic venue. We encourage everyone to join us on December 10 and learn how they can become a part of its continued legacy.”

Officials say this event will take place on December 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum, commonly referred to as the Veteran’s Coliseum, located at 300 Court Street in Evansville.