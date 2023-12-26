EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By only talking with skateboarders and roller skaters at the Sunset Skatepark, it’s easy to tell the facility will not only be a welcomed addition to Evansville, but it was one that was necessary too.

Those visiting for the first time — and those who have visited time and time again since December 16 — say they will be back for more.

Among those who will be coming back is Mark Kempf, Kelsey Watkins and their two children.

Kempf’s and Watkins’s daughter took home a new bike for Christmas, and the family took it for a spin on Tuesday at the skate park.

The family says it’s a better facility than what it had before at Lamasco Park’s skating facility.

“It was beaten down. Ramps weren’t good. Our kids would fall all the time — I would fall all the time, but this concrete out here is ready to go,” Kempf said.

“It’s definitely better for younger kids,” Watkins said.

Others agree that Lamasco needed a replacement. It is easy to tell by how many people came to the park on Tuesday morning and over the last couple days.

It is a park that is driving dozens to downtown Evansville.

Some say having this facility is unreal.

“It seems fake — to be honest with you — because it’s all perfect. You go home — you’re like — ‘Man, it’s not going to be there tomorrow,’ and then we wake up, and it’s here,” Skateboarder Christian Vanover said. “And we’re used to driving like three hours away just to skate.”

“That’s the unreal part to me,” Parker Seymore said.

But was it worth the effort for the city to have a new skate park? Our overwhelming answer is “yes.”

“It’s going to bring a lot of people here. A lot of pros are going to come here. We’ve talked to a couple of them, and they can’t wait to come here — everybody from California to Florida to New York,” Vanover said. “We had a guy come from Brooklyn on the day opening just to skate. So, it’s going to bring a lot of people to Evansville.

Meanwhile — you are likely to see Kempf, Watkins and their kids come back soon.

“They’re loving it,” Kempf said. “In the summer, we’ll be out here a lot — every day.”

“And we’ll start getting them ready for summer, so they can be really ready,” Watkins said.