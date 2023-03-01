EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare is looking to the future in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

Southwestern’s crisis unit is a program set up to help those in a mental health crisis. The unit meets people where they are and help them avoid arrest and hospitals when unnecessary.

They also provide crisis intervention, de-escalation and follow up to those in need. The program funded by federal money is free for anybody who needs it.

Southwestern CEO Katy Adams says they have made over 4,000 contacts in the last year.

“About 80% of the time, a crisis can be resolved over the phone,” she tells us. “But for the other 20% of the time, it does involve in-person either here or in the community.”

For the past nine months, Southwestern’s crisis unit has worked with the Evansville Police Department. They will now be teaming up with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.