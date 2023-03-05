EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A flag football game held Sunday night benefited employees that haven’t been able to work since a car drove through their Evansville workplace.

Tonight’s “Spaghetti Bowl” was held at Sunset Park. It was $15 to watch the game and get a plate of spaghetti. A team from Haynie’s Corner Arts District took on a team from Main Street.

Employees of the Peephole Bar & Grill haven’t been back to work since a car drove through the building last month. Sunday night’s proceeds will go towards those employees.

“We’re giving every dollar we raise to our friends at the Peephole,” says Big Cat. “The bartenders, and cooks and staff. We want to help them out.”

“You come up with a crazy idea and if it works, it works,” he also tells us. “Evansville’s such a good city supporting that kind of stuff.”

We’re told about 30 pounds of sauce and 25 pounds of pasta was made. Some of the Peephole employees even played in tonight’s game.