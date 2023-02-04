EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Time is running out to speak one-one-one with CenterPoint Energy and EWSU officials.

Starting with the last couple months of 2022, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke has been hosting Access to Service Fair events. People who have gone were able to speak with customer service representatives for both Evansville Water and Sewer Utility as well as CenterPoint.

Events will be held in the CK Newsome Center, 100 East Walnut Street, on:

Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Representatives from local assistance agencies and township trustee offices will also be at the Access to Service Fair events. The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System is offering free bus rides for all passengers on event days.

While not required, bringing a valid photo ID and a copy of utility bill is encouraged.