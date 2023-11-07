HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The St. Benedict Cathedral Catholic Parish in Evansville recently held their Undie Sunday 2023 event, and according to officials, it was a success.

Officials with the event state over 1,100 pieces of new underwear, including shirts, socks, t-shirts and underwear were collected.

“We cannot say thank you enough for the support of Undies Sunday,” states Executive Director Katie Merrick Grunow. “This will support so many families and provide for a need that is truly unseen.”

Officials also say this was the 31st year of Undie Sunday at St. Benedict. New underwear can be dropped off at the Christian Life Center.