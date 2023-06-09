HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man who killed a woman he allegedly stalked pleaded guilty to murder and agreed to 45 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, Prosecutor Diana Moers announced on Friday, June 9.

According to officials, on December 4, 2022, officers with the Evansville Police Department (EPD) received 911 calls for a woman shot by a man in a white Tahoe. The victim was later identified as Gamia Lechelle Stuart, 37, of Evansville. The stalker was identified as Clifton Bryant Fletcher.

Officials state prior to Stuart being fatally shot, she was on her way home from a new boyfriend’s house and was on the phone with a friend who told police Fletcher was following her despite being told she did not want to speak with him.

Police later discovered Fletcher had been loaned a white Tahoe and a .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in the vehicle. Police records indicate Fletcher had previously pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to kill her and himself.

Moers congratulated Deputy Josh Hutcheson, EPD Detective Aaron McCormick and EPD patrol officers.

“I want to thank Detective McCormick for his exceptional investigatory work, which was instrumental in the guilty plea and allowing the family of the victim to avoid the trauma of a trial,” she said. “This tragedy demonstrates that stalking is a dangerous behavior that can lead to violent, even fatal action. The Prosecutor’s Office strongly encourages stalking to be taken seriously and reported to law enforcement. We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who incite terror in others’ lives through the harassment, violence and intimidation that comes with being stalked.”

Sentencing is set for June 28 before Magistrate Judge Celia Pauli of the Vanderburgh Circuit Court.