EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mayor Stephanie Terry was sworn into her role on Monday afternoon at Bosse High School’s auditorium. She is Evansville’s first woman and African-American mayor.

Mayor Terry says there’s plenty of opportunities to build from the previous mayoral administrations, and she is vowing to put politics aside to serve the city.

“Who would have thought a little girl on Mulberry Street in the center city of Evansville — just a couple blocks from the Lincoln Project — would be mayor?” Mayor Terry said.

It is now a reality starting Monday, and it was easy to tell how many people are ready for Mayor Terry to take over by the cheers and standing ovations inside the auditorium.

“We will intend to hold ourselves accountable for making progress in the areas of public safety, neighborhood revitalization and making sure our government works for everyone,” said Mayor Terry in her remarks.

One of the first actions on the mayor’s agenda is sharing her plans in the first 100 days in office.

“When you read it, you’ll see that we intend to move forward in a way that makes sense in a way that will lay a strong foundation for the next four years,” Terry said.

We found out that some questions remain uncertain after the inauguration — including the city officials’ pick for a police chief and fire chief.

Meanwhile — Eyewitness News went to find out how the city council will work with Mayor Terry on some goals in the future and moving the city forward.

“I think we need to do some things that make it more business-friendly,” City Councilor Paul Green said. “I’m going to look into all that and talk to the people that it is involved and try to find out what they think needs to be done and work toward it.”

“It’s a very exciting time for Evansville, and, as the minority representative, I will hopefully be able to give some balance to things here,” City Councilor Angela Koehler Lindsey said.