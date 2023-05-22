HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Mayoral candidate Stephanie Terry will hold her first Together with Terry Listening Tour session Monday night.

According to a release, the goal for the session is to reach out to citizens to build a plan for Evansville’s future.

“As I run to serve as the next mayor of Evansville, my top priority is to listen to the people who live here. I want to hear firsthand about your concerns, ideas and dreams for the city we all love,” said Terry.

Terry is the current Vanderburgh County councilwoman and cMoe executive director. She has lined up Together with Terry Listening Tour stops in all six wards in Evansville. They will take place over the next two months.

The release states the sessions will be held in people’s homes, on their front porches and in local libraries. They’re designed to be informal conversations in places and spaces where people can talk and share their thoughts, and ideas from residents will be incorporated into Terry’s plan for the city’s future set to be released in late August.

The first stop takes place at 5 p.m. May 22 at the Fourth Ward at 609 S. Evans Avenue.

“Talking with everyone…that’s the only way we can build on the successes of the past two mayors, while at the same time, making sure that we are taking on the complex issues that will position us for success in the years ahead,” Terry said.