EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Sterling Industrial, LLC (Sterling), a Traylor Construction Group (TCG) company, has signed a binding agreement to acquire Industrial Contractors Skanska Inc. (ICS).

TCG announced that upon the transaction’s closure, scheduled for September 4, ICS will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sterling and will fully merge into Sterling at the beginning of 2023.

A news release says the acquisition of ICS fits into Sterling’s long-term strategy to expand its presence and services throughout the Tri-State area. Officials say Sterling will also become one of the largest employers in the Tri-State. Another news release says the sale of ICS is a key part of Skanska’s strategy to focus on its core civil construction operations in the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring these two great companies together. The merger presents a tremendous opportunity for us to become one of the Midwest region’s largest industrial contractors, putting us in a position to partner with and serve the clients of Sterling and ICS even better,” said Denny Quinn, CEO of Traylor Industrial Group.