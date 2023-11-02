HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Outgoing Evansville Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is ready for his next job.

Schaefer announced on his Facebook account he will be joining Garmong Construction as the vice president for the Evansville region. He will start at the end of November.

Schaefer says he is looking forward to “lead and grow Garmong’s footprint in southwest Indiana.”

Garmong is a family-run business and has been around for 95 years. They have offices in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and Evansville.