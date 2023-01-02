EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has announced he will not be running for Evansville mayor.

In his statement, Schaefer said he would like to extend his sincere appreciation for the outpouring of support and encouragement to become Evansville’s next mayor. Schaefer said in a statement that while it would be an honor and a privilege to succeed Mayor Winnecke, his priorities will soon shift with the upcoming arrival of his baby girl.

Schaefer said in his statement, “Looking forward, 2023 will be a year of full of action, accomplishment and more ‘pink’ at home.”