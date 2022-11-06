EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday morning and afternoon’s heavy wind caused hundreds of power outages and downed many trees around the Tri-State, but that wasn’t the only thing it did.

The weather also delayed setup for the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park. Volunteers were ready to set up the annual display Saturday morning until the heavy wind and weather forced them to abandon those plans.

We’re told volunteers will meet up Monday to make new plans for putting up the lights. Easterseals says this year’s display in Garvin Park will feature a record setting 72 light displays.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will run nightly from Thanksgiving through the New Year. The money raised will benefit Easterseals and the work they do in the community.