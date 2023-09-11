HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the Centro Latino + Americano have partnered to host the annual Piñata Contest.

A news release says piñatas must have a cardboard base body and be made and lined with traditional materials, such as newspaper or colored papers. It should have a hook for hanging. If decorations are made, they must be executed by hand without computer prints.

(Courtesy: EVPL Central)

Officials say this is what people need to know:

﻿﻿Piñatas must be dropped off with a registration form between September 15 and October 15 at EVPL Central.

﻿﻿Read the complete rules available on our website or any EVPL location.

Piñatas will be displayed throughout EVPL Central as they are submitted.

and November 1.

One winner from each age group, the piñata with the most votes, will be announced at Evansville’s Dia de los Muertos at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 4, at EVPL West.

Winners do not need to be present. The top two winners will receive a tablet. Five honorable mentions will also be announced.

EVPL says any child or teen between 0 and 18 are invited to participate. Each participant may register only one piñata and it must have been made by the child or teen entering the contest.