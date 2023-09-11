HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the Centro Latino + Americano have partnered to host the annual Piñata Contest.
A news release says piñatas must have a cardboard base body and be made and lined with traditional materials, such as newspaper or colored papers. It should have a hook for hanging. If decorations are made, they must be executed by hand without computer prints.
Officials say this is what people need to know:
- Piñatas must be dropped off with a registration form between September 15 and October 15 at EVPL Central.
- Read the complete rules available on our website or any EVPL location.
Piñatas will be displayed throughout EVPL Central as they are submitted.
- The piñatas will be voted on by library users online and in person between October 23
- and November 1.
- One winner from each age group, the piñata with the most votes, will be announced at Evansville’s Dia de los Muertos at 3:00 pm on Saturday, November 4, at EVPL West.
Winners do not need to be present. The top two winners will receive a tablet. Five honorable mentions will also be announced.
EVPL says any child or teen between 0 and 18 are invited to participate. Each participant may register only one piñata and it must have been made by the child or teen entering the contest.