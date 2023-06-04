HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Hadi Shrine in Evansville hit a major milestone this weekend for their summer fundraiser. With fewer than three weeks left until the drawing, the Hadi Half-Pot has officially reached $50K and is still growing.

Tickets went on sale over a week ago and continue to sell across three Evansville locations and ticket booths in Huntingburg, Princeton and Vincennes. Those Evansville locations include the former Acropolis restaurant, the old Mead Johnson parking lot and next to the Burger King on N First Avenue.

You’ll be able to buy more tickets at their upcoming pop-up ticket locations at the Evansville Otters game on June 20 and ShrinersFest.

Hadi officials say they will draw the winning ticket on the final night of ShrinersFest, which runs June 23 and 24.

For more information on tickets, official rules and the current half-pot total, visit HadiHalfPot.com.