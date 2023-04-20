EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News got an inside look at the new Sunrise Pump Station in Evansville that sends clean water out into the Ohio River.

The pump station is home to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility’s treatment and testing labs. Officials tell us it tests water for contaminants before sending clean water back into the river.

On average, the station treats 12 million gallons of water each day with a capacity for up to 40 million gallons.

The new station also features several amenities open to the public. Outside of the cascade and seating area, an upstairs overlook will also be open for everyone to use.

“When I first came over here, I thought it was just absolutely beautiful,” says Nicole Williams, a resident we spoke with. “Very serene, very quiet, just somewhere I can come get a peace of mind, get my mind off work and everything.”

Officials with EWSU anticipate the building will be accessible to the public Monday through Friday in the near future.