HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club announced the Super Nova is returning.

A spokesperson for the club says, “From our friends and midway provider North American Midway Entertainment,, the 2023 ride list has been announced. This year there is a new ride, a ride returning after a several year hiatus, and a variation of a carnival classic.”

Officials say the Super Nova is similar to the Freak Out that has been at the festival for the last two decades but with a twist. They say the Super Nova doesn’t just swing back and forth, it will do a full 360 degree rotation.

The club says also making a return is the Vertigo Ride in which riders will sit in swings and then the ride will rotate while lifting the riders up 100 feet in the air.

The club adds the Downdraft is a variation of the Hurricane ride that has appeared at the festival for many years, the main difference is the carriage that riders sit in. Officials say the Hurricane featured an enclosed cockpit for riders whereas the Downdraft will feature a seat allowing the rider’s feet to hang down creating a new thrill of an old favorite.

For more information on height and ticket requirements please go here and to purchase pre-sale wristbands until October 1 please visit this website.