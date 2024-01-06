EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Competitive cheer and tumbling organization Supreme Athletics cut the ribbon on its nearly 23,000-square-foot facility Saturday afternoon.

This space is nearly 10,000 square feet larger than what they had before.

One of the owners says he is looking forward for the students to enjoy the new space, which will help students grow their tumbling and developmental skills.

“There were a lot of working parts to help create this, and it’s never a one-man show. We’re super thankful for all the contractors, the parents, the friends that helped make this dream a reality,” Owner Shane Wycoff said.

The owners bough the building around four months ago, but, nonetheless, they say the facility will provide coaches and families with more opportunities.