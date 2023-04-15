EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police arrested a man accused of shooting a victim outside the Burger King on Covert Avenue late Friday night.

Ty Doss, 31, of Evansville, was booked into the jail on multiple charges. According to an affidavit, Doss was walking with the victim when he pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The victim told officers he was scared for his life and ran. Doss allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene.

After a brief search, Doss was found by officers and detained. The victim positively identified Doss in a photo lineup, according to police. Officers say they found methamphetamine on Doss’ person. Additionally, he allegedly had an active felony warrant.

We’re told the victim in the shooting had non-life threatening injuries. Doss was booked into the Vanderburgh County on charges of: