EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man is behind bars after he allegedly admitted to shooting someone in the head.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on January 1, officers were dispatched to the area of Showplace Cinemas in North Park for a homicide.

The caller, later identified as Brandon Francis Schaefer, allegedly told dispatch he had just shot someone in the head and mentioned the body was behind the theater.

According to Evansville Police, a woman also talked with dispatch and said that Schaefer called her and said he had shot someone behind the theater and was also going to shoot himself.

Officers say they found a deceased male partially submerged in the creek behind the movie theater. On the opposite side of the creek, police say they found a gun in the water.

According to authorities, Schaefer surrendered at his apartment and was taken into custody without incident. Schaefer allegedly told detectives that he did not know the victim and admitted that he approached the victim and shot him.

Brandon Francis Schaefer, 21, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. He faces a single charge of Murder.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled and the victim’s name will later be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.