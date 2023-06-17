HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man suspected of drug dealing was arrested, but this supposedly isn’t his first run in with the law.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Evansville Police Department were patrolling the area of Morton and Bellemeade Avenue on July 17 at 1:15 a.m. when they spotted someone who matched the description of a subject with a felony warrant. Officials state a stop was initiated, and the man’s identity was confirmed to be Daniel Booker, 38. That was when Booker allegedly started to run and a foot pursuit ensued. Officers state Booker ran north on Morton Avenue then east on Lincoln Avenue then north on Linwood Avenue before being taken into custody.

Officials say during a search, officers located a black scale with white residue in Booker’s pants. That was when Booker claimed he could not breathe so AMR was requested. Officials also say two plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance were also found in the pants.

AMR did arrive and Booker refused treatment, according to the affidavit.

After transportation to the Vanderburgh County Corrections Center, the bags were tested, and officials say the total weight for both bags were three grams and tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers state the bags, the weight and the presence of a scale were indicative of dealing.

Booker is being charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and dealing methamphetamine.

An investigation also revealed Booker had previous convictions for dealing narcotics (cocaine) on May, 18, 2012 and July 8, 2013 out of Palm Beach County, Florida.