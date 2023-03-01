EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Five people were put behind bars in Evansville after a suspicious package led to a large drug bust.

On Tuesday, a local mail sorting center contacted police after coming across a suspicious package. Evansville police detectives say an EPD K9 alerted that controlled substances were inside it. According to a police report, officers opened the package and found two clear glass jars containing 3,175 grams of THC.

Officers conducted a controlled delivery of the THC filled package to the listed address at the 2200 block of Aurora Drive. The people inside allegedly grabbed the package and brought it inside. Afterwards, police say they conducted a search warrant of the residence. Inside, police say they found:

Over 240 glass/plastic jars containing yellow/gold THC oil/wax

Over 5.5 pounds of green, leafy substance that was THC positive

Over 4,000 grams of THC edibles

Nearly 200 grams of dried plant (mushroom) material that was psilocybin positive

Over 1,000 vape pen cartridges containing THC oil

Molds and packages for producing psilocybin chocolate

Digital scale

Multiple other items covered in supplement

The arrests on Aurora Drive led police to another property at the 2600 block of Mesker Park Drive. Detectives used a search warrant to also go inside that property, allegedly finding:

Over 15.5 pounds of green, leafy substance that was THC positive

Over 12 grams of dried plant (mushroom) material that was psilocybin positive

2 guns

4 grams of brown, crystal substance that was heroin/methamphetamine positive

Over $3,600 cash

Multiple other items covered in supplement

Chandler M. Pierce, Payton C. Yates, Keith M. Tacey, Clarissa M. Baumert and Amy L. Bresh were arrested during the investigation and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges.