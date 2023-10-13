EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Taylor Swift is poised to take over box offices in the tri-state this weekend.

Fans met Friday evening at the AMC 16 theater in Evansville’s westside for the first couple showings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Tickets for the movie in its opening weekend have sold out in several venues, and the fans — better known as “Swifties” — say Swift’s music helps create positivity.

One fan has told Eyewitness News that he is excited to be part of an event along with younger generations.

“It’s a generational thing. It really is — where back in the Fearless tour era, we were setting the precedent, for all the younger kids to grow up,” said Miles Quiroz, who has seen Swift live in concert 18 times. “So, now she has double the fans because we’ve taught them well.”

Projections indicate the film could make up to $200 million in its first weekend.