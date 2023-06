HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some Evansville motorists might have a mild inconvenience in the downtown Evansville area over the next couple of weeks.

Evansville city officials say starting June 14, for 2 weeks, BBI will close the intersection of Sycamore Street and NW 4th Street. Officials ask for people to please plan alternate routes during this period.

City officials say Court Street is now open to thru traffic as of June 7.