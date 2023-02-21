EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some local students were recognized in a big art contest.

A news release says on February 8, representatives from the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra, Evansville Museum of Art, History & Science and Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville met to judge 531 works of art from ten different schools entered into the 2023 Symphony of Color Art Contest.

Officials say the artists were assigned the challenge of listening to Manuel de Fall’s Three Cornered Hat Suite No. 2 and interpreting the music through their art, and artwork from each school was submitted for judging. Judges narrowed the 531 semi-finalists down to 50 finalists.

The winners are:

1st Grade Winner – $50 – Connor Jochim, Dexter Elementary School

2nd Grade Winner – $50 – Theo Emig, St. Benedict Catholic School

3rd Grade Winner – $50 – Haven Hedde, St. Benedict Catholic School

4th Grade Winner – $50 – Kora Fulkerson, Evansville Day School

5 Grade Winner and Overall Winner – $100 – Audrey Skinner, Evansville Christian School

Children’s Museum of Evansville Winner – cMoe Gift Bag – Sukayna Alhieh, Evansville Day School

Museum Director’s Winner – Museum Gift Bag – Olivia Emerson, Chandler Elementary School

Conductor’s Winner – Evansville Philharmonic Gift Bag – Xavier Stilin, St. Benedict Catholic School

The news release says the artwork will be displayed in the Victory Theatre’s lobby during the “Spanish Nights” Classics concert on February 25 at 7 p.m. The official awards presentation will take place during the concert, and the winners will be called to the stage for recognition as well as cash awards/prizes.