EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It may not have been Taco Tuesday, but that didn’t stop waves of crowds from enjoying tacos in downtown Evansville this weekend.

The 5th Annual Evansville Taco Festival at Veterans Memorial Coliseum featured dozens of vendors, live music and a margarita bar.

This year, the Taco Festival partnered with Fiesta Evansville, a charity that promotes Latino culture and helps with higher education for Latino students in the Tri-State.

“Just trying to kind of a piece of what’s going on, just trying to experience culture,” Breh O’Neal tells us. “I just think it’s a fun thing. I think that should keep doing it every year.”

People who attended also were given an opportunity to compete in a taco eating contest.