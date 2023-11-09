HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Taco John’s says its new, oven-baked Taco Pizza is here but currently in test markets. Evansville is one of those markets.

Officials say beginning November 6, the restaurant will launch the new Taco Pizza in Paducah, Kentucky; Evansville, Indiana and Mankato, Minnesota.

(Courtesy: Taco John’s)

Taco John’s officials say the ingredients consist of a 10-inch corn and flour crust topped with refried beans, seasoned beef, tortilla chips, new Fiesta sauce and Taco John’s four cheese

blend. The Taco Pizza is then topped with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes, adding up to seven total layers. People can try it for $9.99, or get the Taco Pizza Meal, which includes a small drink, for $10.99.

“We saw an opportunity to craft a Taco Pizza in a bigger, bolder way than other brands in our

category,” said Taco John’s Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation Brad Bergaus.

“We took inspiration from street food in the Oaxacan region to develop our hearty flatbread

crust, which includes a blend of corn and flour. To give it our Taco John’s twist, we top it with

our freshly-fried tortilla chips, a melty blend of Asadero, queso blanco, Monterey Jack and

Cheddar cheeses, and our flavorful new Fiesta sauce. They’re high-quality ingredients like you’d

find at a sit-down restaurant, but with the convenience of a drive-thru.”