HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — More than 20 Target employees from around the Tri-State took time out of their weekend to volunteer at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens.

A worker at the zoo tells us the group arrived Saturday morning and helped paint buildings, plant plants and lay mulch.

“Shoutout to Target for coming out and volunteering this morning! They worked hard and got a lot accomplished. We couldn’t do this without our volunteers , THANK YOU!” the zoo posted on social media Saturday.

According to a Mesker Park Zoo spokesperson, the Target employees came from the two stores in Evansville and the location in Owensboro.

Officials say this is the third year Target workers have come out to the zoo to help during their community service. The Mesker Park Zoo spokesperson tells Eyewitness News that the group was “wonderful help” during their busy Memorial Day weekend.