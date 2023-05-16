EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are releasing more details about the Eastland Mall shooting scare that sent hundreds into a panic over the weekend.

According to an affidavit, it all started when four to six males wearing hoodies and ski masks approached several victims inside the mall and started a fight. At some point during the altercation, someone allegedly claimed they had been shot. Although no shots were actually fired, this triggered a mass exodus from people inside.

Officers arrived on scene and detained two suspects inside and apprehended two other suspects outside the mall.

Police believe 16-year-old suspect Braylin Underwood brought a fully loaded 9mm handgun into the mall and later hid it under a car during the frantic situation.

According to police, surveillance video from outside the building showed Underwood running near a group of cars and dropping the handgun. Detectives say that Underwood said he never dropped a gun because he claims he was never in possession of one.

Braylin Underwood, 16, was arrested on several charges and is being charged as an adult.