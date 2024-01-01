EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – In a historic day in Evansville, Stephanie Terry is now the city’s first female mayor. Terry is also the first African American to be Evansville’s mayor.

Terry defeated Republican Natalie Rascher and Libertarian Michael Daugherty in the November election for the position.

Former mayor Lloyd Winnecke held office for 12 years before declining to seek reelection.

Terry took to the podium to a standing ovation and gave thanks to the mayors who came before including Winnecke, Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel, Mayor Russell Lloyd Sr. and Mike Vanderveer.

“The dedication and care you put into your work is reflected in the city we have today,” Terry said. “From the Riverfront to the Ford Center to the I-U Med School Campus, you have left me with a strong foundation and lots to build on. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your service to our great city.”

Terry emphasized the need to move forward together.

“Team Terry” got me here but now it’s “Team Evansville.” We are going to address our city’s challenges together and make you meaningful partners in our city’s progress. Now is the time for us to put aside division and politics. Now is the time to put aside that saying, “that’s how we’ve always done it” and work together for the betterment of all of Evansville. When we do, we will ensure that E is for Everyone,” she said.

She also expressed excitement to start working with new and current members of City Council.

Terry ended her speech expressing gratitude and is ready for the responsibilities ahead.

“So, on this day, with gratitude and a profound sense of awe, and responsibility, I humbly

offer up my story and more importantly, what my story means and represents, to the history and people of Evansville. I look forward, with great anticipation, to rejoicing in all of the stories that will follow mine as we begin on this day, in this place, to write a new chapter in our city’s history. Thank you to the people of Evansville. Thank you for the trust and responsibility you have placed in me. I am honored and extremely proud to serve as the 35th Mayor of the

City of Evansville!

You can watch the full inauguration in the video player above.